Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $17.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

