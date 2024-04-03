Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IWR opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

