Claro Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $779,543,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after acquiring an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $143.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

