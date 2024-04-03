Claro Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.56. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $102.55.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

