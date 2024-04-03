Claro Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $169.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.24. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.