Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $3,021,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,977,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after buying an additional 1,406,372 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in NU by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 448,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 39,760 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 827,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 614,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NU opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

