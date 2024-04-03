Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,774 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

