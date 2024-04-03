Claro Advisors LLC Sells 972 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 448.0% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 68,452 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BMEZ opened at 15.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.84. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.33 per share, with a total value of 266,130.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,492,010 shares in the company, valued at 334,634,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,196,942 shares of company stock valued at $34,415,254.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

