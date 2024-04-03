Claro Advisors LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 138,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 24,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $727.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

