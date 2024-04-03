Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 138,803 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,604,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 291.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 89,712 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $741.38 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
