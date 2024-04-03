Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLMB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 6,229.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Climb Global Solutions from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $318.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $106.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.99 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Climb Global Solutions

In other news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,159.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,159.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $229,215.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,686,005.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Stories

