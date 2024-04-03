Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 2.2 %

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $817.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $848.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $785.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.14 and a 12 month high of $961.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 6.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

