Coerente Capital Management Has $980,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coerente Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.47.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $473.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

