Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 695,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,217.3 days.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

CLPBF opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $99.78 and a fifty-two week high of $145.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.80.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

