Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $690,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after buying an additional 106,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,089 shares of company stock valued at $16,383,553. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC stock opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.33. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

