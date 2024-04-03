Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Stock Down 5.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 3,799.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,728 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,290,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 558.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,122 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

