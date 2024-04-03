Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.29

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.29 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 71.58 ($0.90). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 71.58 ($0.90), with a volume of 1,328 shares changing hands.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £361.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.29.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a €2.10 ($2.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $2.00. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,015.30%.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

