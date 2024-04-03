COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

CMPS stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $585.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.48.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,543,250.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $1,511,656 in the last 90 days. 23.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 39.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 67,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 23.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Stories

