Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

