Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
OTCMKTS CNRFF opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
