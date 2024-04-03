Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,313.47

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3,313.47 and traded as high as C$3,664.97. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$3,591.64, with a volume of 58,146 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSU. CIBC raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3,966.67.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3,727.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$3,313.47.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$21.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$24.21 by C($3.00). The company had revenue of C$3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 111.1339442 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.358 per share. This represents a $5.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total transaction of C$3,762,900.00. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

