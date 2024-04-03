Contrasting First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) & Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) and Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Risk and Volatility

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and Global X Video Games & Esports ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund 0 0 0 0 2.75 Global X Video Games & Esports ETF 0 3 1 0 2.62

Valuation and Earnings

Given Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global X Video Games & Esports ETF is more favorable than First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund.

This table compares First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global X Video Games & Esports ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund N/A N/A N/A Global X Video Games & Esports ETF N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF beats First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.