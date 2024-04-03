CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Insider Acquires £4,930 in Stock

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) insider Alun Evans purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £4,930 ($6,188.80).

Shares of LON CYN opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £116.72 million, a PE ratio of 2,162.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 0.24. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a one year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.90) and a one year high of GBX 187.16 ($2.35).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

