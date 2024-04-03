Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

CBRL stock opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

