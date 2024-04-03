Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CRARY stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.54. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 24.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

