Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.54. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 24.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

