Critical Analysis: Intuitive Machines (LUNR) and Its Competitors

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Intuitive Machines to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Intuitive Machines has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines’ peers have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intuitive Machines and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intuitive Machines Competitors 76 633 720 22 2.47

Valuation & Earnings

Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.10%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 10.76%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines $79.52 million $62.80 million 2.57 Intuitive Machines Competitors $5.17 billion $396.06 million 17.51

Intuitive Machines’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.9% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines 78.98% -2.04% -3.92% Intuitive Machines Competitors -179.13% -24.57% -14.70%

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing. It also offers aerospace engineering services to NASA and the aerospace industry. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.

