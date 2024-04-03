Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s current price.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $141.66 on Monday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $381,202.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $72,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crocs by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Crocs by 278.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 625,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

