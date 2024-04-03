Croda International (LON:CRDA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,700.96

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,700.96 ($59.01) and traded as high as GBX 4,925 ($61.83). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 4,815 ($60.44), with a volume of 237,926 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($65.28) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The company has a market cap of £6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,946.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,832.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,700.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.78) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,934.43%.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,954 ($62.19), for a total transaction of £40,622.80 ($50,995.23). Insiders have purchased a total of 10 shares of company stock valued at $47,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

