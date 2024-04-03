Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Up 11.5% in March

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Croda International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Croda International has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

Croda International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3484 per share. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

