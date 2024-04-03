D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) PT Raised to $4.00

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QBTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 7.5 %

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Shares of QBTS opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $294.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QBTS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter worth $47,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

