DA Davidson Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$105.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$105.23.

BRP Price Performance

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP stock opened at C$101.36 on Tuesday. BRP has a one year low of C$77.42 and a one year high of C$122.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

