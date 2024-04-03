DA Davidson Increases Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $67.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENV. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Envestnet

Envestnet Price Performance

Envestnet stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.31. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.