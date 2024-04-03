Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Up 5.5% in March

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,670,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 42,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DNN stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Report on Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.