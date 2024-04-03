Derek Mapp Acquires 9,153 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Free Report) insider Derek Mapp purchased 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £9,793.71 ($12,294.39).

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,505.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.73. Mitie Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 77.50 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.38).

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

