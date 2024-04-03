Desjardins Increases AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $11.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Price Performance

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.