Desjardins Increases AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $11.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AGF Management Price Performance
Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.19.
About AGF Management
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.