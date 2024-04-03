Desjardins Increases BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to $137.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from $112.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.78.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP Dividend Announcement

DOOO opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 232.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $93,000.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

