Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Morgan Stanley

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR stock opened at $139.75 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

