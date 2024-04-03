Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.96.

NYSE:DG opened at $154.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

