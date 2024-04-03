Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.96.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $154.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.31. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar General by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 308,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,882,000 after acquiring an additional 87,743 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

