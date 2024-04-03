Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,294 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 117,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of D opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

