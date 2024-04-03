Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $550.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $525.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $442.66.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $497.35 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $498.21. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,800,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after buying an additional 263,944 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

