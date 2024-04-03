DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 506.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 271,018 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,893,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after buying an additional 224,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 196,205 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 731,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 193,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,498,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

DSL stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

