Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $163.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.40.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $173.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.33. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $178.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dover by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $126,175,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Dover by 160.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after acquiring an additional 879,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2,173.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 781,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

