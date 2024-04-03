Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $461.25

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 461.25 ($5.79) and traded as high as GBX 505 ($6.34). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 493.20 ($6.19), with a volume of 506,599 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.06) to GBX 1,100 ($13.81) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 740 ($9.29) to GBX 760 ($9.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 354.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 469.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 461.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is 1,654.68%.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

