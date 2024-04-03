Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in March

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2024

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,175,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 1,115,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.9 days.

Dye & Durham Trading Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS DYNDF opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.