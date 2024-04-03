Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Truist Financial

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $263.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.53 and its 200 day moving average is $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $135.17 and a 1 year high of $272.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total transaction of $429,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,287.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

