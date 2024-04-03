EastGroup Properties’ (EGP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.23.

EGP stock opened at $174.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 115.19%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

