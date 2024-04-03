El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.10

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $9.56. El Pollo Loco shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 230,187 shares trading hands.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $289.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.41.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.