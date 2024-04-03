EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Position Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 146.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 78,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after buying an additional 304,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $358.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.73. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $358.99.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. KeyCorp started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

